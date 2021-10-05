Drill and accessory storage

Festool Canada has unveiled the newest addition to its Systainer3 tool storage system, the Systainer3 CENTROTEC Organizer. The CENTROTEC Organizer enhances job site efficiency and allows Festool owners to store and transport all their CENTROTEC easily- compatible drill parts and bits in the newest, most innovative generation of Systainers. The Systainer3 CENTROTEC tool storage system includes an array of CENTROTEC brad point drill bits, short and long driver bits, and a magnetic bit holder.

As part of the Systainer family, Festool’s CENTROTEC Organizer seamlessly connects to other Systainer products and generations. With a transparent lid for visibility, side-slots compatible with the Sys3 racking system, and customized internal compartments, the CENTROTEC Organizer is the perfect storage solution companion for Festool’s line of cordless drill drivers.

“Festool understands that organization and transportation are of the utmost importance for efficiency in-shop and on-site,” said Philip Strnad, marketing director at Festool Canada. “The new Systainer3 CENTROTEC Organizer adds another layer in Festool’s already-extensive lineup of storage and mobility solutions.”

Festool drills and drivers with CENTROTEC compatibility offer exceptional control and torque as the bits extend directly into the drill spindle, so they become an extension of the motor. The CENTROTEC chuck allows for quick changes of drill and screw bits for more efficiency on the job.

The Systainer3 CENTROTEC Organizer includes: