Doucet Wins Star Exporters Award

Doucet Machineries has won a 2022 Star Exporters award presented by Carrefour Québec International. Each year, the export assistance organization highlights the work of companies that export to markets outside Quebec.

Doucet stood out in the sustained export growth category. The Daveluyville-based company has been exporting for several years to the rest of Canada and the United States. Specializing in the design and manufacture of machines dedicated to the wood and metal sector, Doucet continues to expand its sales network.

Pascal Doucet, vice-president of sales and co-owner of Doucet Machineries is also president of the WMIA (Wood Working Machinery Industry Association) – the first time a Candian has headed the WMIA. This American association is the largest in this sector.

The winners are chosen thanks to the collaboration of a selection committee made up of Desjardins, Investissement Québec, Export Development Canada (EDC) and Canada Economic Development (CED). In addition to the “Coup de coeur” prize, the recipients automatically qualify as finalists in the MercadOr Québec competition, which highlights the efforts and successes of exporting companies. The gala will take place on May 24, 2023 at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal.

Each winning company had to meet a list of specific selection criteria: among other things, it had to be an small-medium enterpirse (SME) with fewer than 500 employees with sales of less than $50 million, hold at least 51 per cent Canadian ownership, have a major establishment in the region and be decisive in its development of markets outside Quebec.