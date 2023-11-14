Double End Tenoners for Doors, Windows, and more from Cantek

The DET Series Double End Tenoners from Cantek are top-of-the-line, robust machines that meet the highest demands in various applications. The DET series can be tailored to your precise requirements, offering a diverse selection of processing units and features. Enjoy the flexibility of selecting from a wide selection of working units to choose from, as any Cantek Double End Tenoner can be custom-built with machine frames of different sizes to house up to fourteen (14) working units. You have the option to acquire the DET series as a standalone solution or as part of a production line, allowing for the automated processing of all four sides of a workpiece.