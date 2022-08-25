Dorel’s Little Seeds Poised for Growth

The Quebec-based Dorel Industries Inc. has recently announced Little Seeds , the innovative furniture line designed to grow and adapt to children’s needs. Just as a plant grows, so do Little Seeds products.

From contemporary change tables that transition to dressers to dreamy cribs that convert into beds, Little Seeds’ furniture and accessories are intelligently designed to evolve with little ones from newborn to toddler to tween. It’s a brand rooted in quality and built to last for all the child’s most important milestones.

Dorel’s strength lies in its products’ diversity, innovation and quality, and the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, BebeConfort, Cosco and Infanti. With its comprehensive e-commerce platform, Dorel Home markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.7 billion and employs approximately 4,200 people in twenty-two countries.

“At Little Seeds, we know there’s nothing more exciting than furnishing a nursery, but we also know that cribs and change tables come with a shelf life,” said Claudia Grundman, Vice President – Global Brand Partnerships at Dorel Home. “That’s why we’re driven to create products that are inherently versatile and made to last well beyond the baby years. Delivering timelessness and value is our number-one priority, and we can’t wait for Canadians to discover all that we have to offer.”

With this launch announcement, Little Seeds is making grow-with-me furniture more accessible to Canadians than ever. Its catalogue boasts a range of classically modern pieces, including the award-winning Monarch Hill Ivy Baby Crib that adjusts to three different mattress heights and the Crawford Curved Post 3-In-1 Crib, which effortlessly converts from crib to toddler bed to day bed.

Other featured products by Little Seeds include the all-purpose Sierra Ridge Ashton Changing Table and the sophisticated Rowan Valley Forest Loft Bed— perfect for sleepovers as the child grows.