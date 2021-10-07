Disposable Manual Airspray Cups

Smart Cups are the new range of disposable cups from SAMES KREMLIN. This system will boost the productivity of your painters by not wasting time to clean the cup and less paint loss and solvent consumption. This solution will make life easier for mixing, spraying, and cleaning. They are compatible with Manual Airspray FPro Gravity, GSP, and Smart guns.

Perfect for frequent color changes: Cups are disposable, so you don’t need to clean the cup. There is no longer wasted paint, and leftover paint is kept protected in a sealed cup.

Improved spraying experience: Available in different sizes, the disposable cups will meet all your customers’ needs. Because they are ultra-lightweight, using these disposable cups reduces fatigue and enhances comfort. The sealed assembly of the lid allows painting in all directions while working in tight spaces without the risk of leaking material. The Smart Cups will enable you to rediscover the pleasure of painting without constraints.

Easier daily life: Mix, spray and store material in the same cup. Thanks to the round shape of the bottom of the disposable cup, mixing is more efficient. The stir stick fits closely to the curved liner to create a vortex effect for proper paint mixing. During the application, the liner collapses due to suction so that you can easily check the paint level. If you have finished painting, you can dispose of the paint without fear of spilling.

The FPro Gravity is available in HVLP, LVLP, and Conventional technologies to meet the needs of your custom applications. The GSP gun is available as an add-on kit or fully assembled for high viscosity types of products.

Customer Benefits: