Disposable Manual Airspray Cups

Smart Cups are the new range of disposable cups from SAMES KREMLIN. This system will boost the productivity of your painters by not wasting time to clean the cup and less paint loss and solvent consumption. This solution will make life easier for mixing, spraying, and cleaning. They are compatible with Manual Airspray FPro Gravity, GSP, and Smart guns.
- Perfect for frequent color changes: Cups are disposable, so you don’t need to clean the cup. There is no longer wasted paint, and leftover paint is kept protected in a sealed cup.
- Improved spraying experience: Available in different sizes, the disposable cups will meet all your customers’ needs. Because they are ultra-lightweight, using these disposable cups reduces fatigue and enhances comfort. The sealed assembly of the lid allows painting in all directions while working in tight spaces without the risk of leaking material. The Smart Cups will enable you to rediscover the pleasure of painting without constraints.
- Easier daily life: Mix, spray and store material in the same cup. Thanks to the round shape of the bottom of the disposable cup, mixing is more efficient. The stir stick fits closely to the curved liner to create a vortex effect for proper paint mixing. During the application, the liner collapses due to suction so that you can easily check the paint level. If you have finished painting, you can dispose of the paint without fear of spilling.
The FPro Gravity is available in HVLP, LVLP, and Conventional technologies to meet the needs of your custom applications. The GSP gun is available as an add-on kit or fully assembled for high viscosity types of products.
Customer Benefits:
- High spraying quality: Thanks to the patented Vortex technology, the FPro Gravity delivers a very fine atomization and an even spray pattern that covers and penetrates recessed areas of the part while providing a flat spray pattern without the blotchy effect.
- Modular gun for an extensive range of applications: The FPro Gravity is perfect for frequent color changes. The FPro Gravity comes with a large selection of configurations, many adaptable accessories, and is easy to maintain.
- Ergonomic and robust design: We are proud to present the lightest trigger pull in the market with the innovative MAG-trigger. The operators will appreciate the lightweight gun, comfortable shape of the body, and a redesigned center of gravity. No more repetitive strain injuries using the new FPro Gravity or GSP gun.