Dick’s Lumber Embarks on a New Chapter with ZyTech Building Systems

In a significant business move, Dick’s Lumber, operating under the banner of RONA inc., a leading name in Canadian home improvement retail, has announced the full acquisition of ZyTech Building Systems. Notably, ZyTech enjoys a reputation for being at the forefront in the manufacture and distribution of top-tier building components and engineered wood products. This acquisition is a debut strategic move for Dick’s Lumber since its alliance with the private equity giant, Sycamore Partners.

This merger promises enhanced prospects for Dick’s Lumber, enabling them to bolster their design and manufacturing footprint. The primary beneficiaries will be the builders and developers operating in Western Canada. Both entities, united under this venture, are poised to pool their collective resources to offer a value-rich experience to their clientele. This includes an enhanced capability framework, improved product accessibility, and tapping into the industry’s best talent pool.

Andrew Iacobucci, the CEO of RONA inc., expressed his enthusiasm regarding this new partnership. He emphasized the potency of ZyTech as a formidable name in the building industry. With this strategic move, RONA aims to solidify its presence across the Alberta and Saskatchewan markets, ensuring its clientele benefits from an enriched service experience.

Paul McKeown, President of Dick’s Lumber, echoed this sentiment. Recognizing ZyTech’s commitment to stellar customer service and product quality, he anticipates a synergized service offering through the amalgamation of both companies’ strengths. A sentiment shared by Mike Powell, the President and CEO of ZyTech Building Systems, who views this merger as a promising new chapter, especially under the aegis of RONA’s ownership. This union, encompassing businesses that complement each other’s strengths, is set to be a win-win for all involved, especially for the dedicated workforce of ZyTech.