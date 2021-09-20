Dewalt to discontinue 18V NiCad battery

DEWALT is encouraging current 18V NiCad battery platform users to make the switch to its 20V MAX* system as remaining 18V NiCad batteries will begin to be phased out of the DEWALT portfolio. Supply of DEWALT 18V NiCad batteries (DC9096 and DC9096S) are estimated to run through March 2022. Supply is subject to customer demands and subject to change. The 18V XRP™ Lithium Ion Battery (DC9180) and all other compatible battery models for 18V XRP™ have been discontinued.

Users may implement the DEWALT 18V To 20V Adapter (DCA1820) allowing use of 20V MAX* Lithium Ion batteries in most 18V DEWALT tools. The adapter is not compatible with FLEXVOLT® Batteries or 20V MAX* 6.0Ah, 8.0Ah, or 10.0 Ah XR® Batteries (DCB206, DCB208, DCB210) and should not be used with DEWALT batteries in DC970 or DC759 tools. In addition, 18V chargers may not be used to charge 20V MAX* Batteries via the adapter.

Those opting to switch to the 20V MAX* platform will benefit from a wide selection of more than 250 tools in the system, as well as products engineered specifically for trades including electricians, plumbers, mechanics, and many more. The 20V MAX* Battery platform supports a wide range of tools including ATOMIC Compact Series™ lightweight tools that are designed for user comfort and tight space applications, as well as DEWALT FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ and POWER DETECT™ tools, for added runtime in more demanding applications.