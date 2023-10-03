DEWALT Commits $200,000 in Scholarships to Train the Next Generation of Trade Professionals

Mississauga, October 1 – DEWALT, a prominent brand under Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), has officially launched its application process for the 2024 DEWALT Trades Scholarship. Celebrating its fifth year, this scholarship initiative is designed to provide financial aid to students pursuing trade degrees or certificates at two-year colleges or vocational-technical schools. The program will allocate $200,000 in scholarships to benefit 40 students across the United States and Canada, ultimately supporting their trade education.

The DEWALT Trades Scholarship represents a part of Stanley Black & Decker’s broader commitment of $30 million, aimed at fostering growth in the trades industry by 2027. As part of their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the company places a strong emphasis on enhancing the skills of tradespeople, recognizing their significance in society.

Frank Mannarino, President of the Power Tools Group at Stanley Black & Decker, stressed the urgency of addressing the shortage of skilled trade workers. “With more than 350,000 current job openings in the construction field alone, it is critical that we work to develop a strong pipeline of talent for the skilled trades,” Mannarino stated.

Since its inception, DEWALT has disbursed $650,000 in scholarships, benefiting a total of 80 students across 30 states and the District of Columbia. These scholarship recipients have pursued education in diverse fields, including building construction technology, welding, plumbing, automotive technology, aviation maintenance, carpentry, and HVAC.

Eligible applicants include high school seniors, high school graduates, or current college undergraduates planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at accredited two-year colleges or vocational technical schools for the upcoming academic year. A minimum grade point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent is required. Qualifying fields encompass a wide range, from automotive technology and carpentry to electrical technology and welding.

The application window for the DEWALT Trades Scholarship is open now and will close on January 17, 2024. Interested individuals can apply through the program’s dedicated platform at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dewalttrade. The program is administered in partnership with Scholarship America®.

For more information about DEWALT and the scholarship program, please visit www.dewalt.ca.