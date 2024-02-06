DEWALT Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation

MISSISSAUGA, ON., January 29, 2024 – DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand, is celebrating its 100th anniversary of powering the pros. Through its commitment to innovation, safety and productivity, DEWALT has been delivering tools to meet the needs of professional tradespeople around the world since 1924 when Raymond DeWalt’s forward-looking vision resulted in the founding of DEWALT.

“DEWALT has been committed to professional tradespeople for the past 100 years, and Raymond DeWalt’s founding principles of innovation, safety and productivity remain the core ethos of our company today,” said Chris Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and President, Tools & Outdoor at Stanley Black & Decker. “When we put the DEWALT name on something, it’s a commitment that our tools will help get the job done right. This milestone anniversary is also a humbling reminder of both the responsibility and critical role DEWALT plays supporting the trades with solutions, training and resources needed to meet the demands of the future.”

DEWALT has championed the trades sector since its founding, and in 2019, the company began offering annual DEWALT Trades Scholarships to support and grow the next generation of trades professionals. DEWALT continues to expand its commitment to the future generations of tradespeople. In 2023, DEWALT pledged $30 million over five years toward its Grow the Trades initiatives to support active and aspiring tradespeople. In addition, DEWALT contributed nearly $7 million last year to programs that support tradespeople, including trade schools, VOCTEC schools and other training organizations, while also collaborating with industry and non-profit partners on increasing women, diversity and veteran participation in the trades.

A Company Built on Innovation

Raymond DeWalt was a tradesman in Pennsylvania in the early 1920s and became a power tool pioneer when he sought a way to streamline and expedite wood-cutting operations without sacrificing quality or safety. His journey led to the invention of the “Wonder-Worker,” an adjustable electric radial arm saw that provided the ability to efficiently execute multiple operations on one affordable piece of equipment, and the creation of DEWALT.

The “Wonder-Worker” set the stage for DEWALT to begin distributing products both nationally and internationally, with the company counting household names like Steinway & Sons and Westinghouse Electric Co. among its satisfied clients. By 1927, Sears, Roebuck boasted that DEWALT’s saw contributed to helping manufacture “50 ready-cut houses” each day.

Later in life, DeWalt focused on helping close the skilled trades gap. He became a shop teacher at Mechanicsburg High School in Pennsylvania, educating the next generation of professional tradespeople. DeWalt passed away in 1961, but his trailblazing legacy lives on in the tools and outdoor products that bear his name.

Today, DEWALT powers trades around the world with award-winning products that includes a portfolio of power tools and technology equipment, hand tools, accessories and storage as well as outdoor powered equipment.