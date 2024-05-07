DEWALT Announces the World’s First 20V MAX* Cordless 2-1/4 Peak HP Dedicated Plunge Router

DEWALT has announced the launch of the world’s first 20V MAX* 2-1/4 Peak HP Dedicated Plunge Router (DCW620B). This groundbreaking tool offers the versatility of a cordless device without sacrificing power or performance. It is designed to provide powerful and consistent cutting, capable of routing 256 linear feet of 5/8 inch roundovers in pine on a single charge.

Brandon Stumpf, Director of Product Management at Stanley Black & Decker, emphasized the router’s ability to handle large, demanding projects without the inconvenience of a cord. The tool ensures flawless edgework and potent plunge cuts, promoting control, versatility, and portability which enhances productivity on the jobsite.

The DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® 2-1/4 Peak HP Plunge Router features include integrated dust collection compatible with Airlock™, and a Perform & Protect™ Anti-Rotation™ System that automatically shuts down the tool if excessive rotation is detected. The router is equipped with a 2-1/4 peak HP brushless motor capable of handling bits up to 2-1/2 inches in diameter. It also has a plunge lock lever, a 3-position turret stop, a tool-free depth adjustment system, and a spindle lock for quick and precise setup.

The product will be available for purchase in early June as a bare unit, with battery and charger sold separately. For more details, visit DEWALT.ca