Designer tips for “destination” office designs

One of the pandemic’s most significant impacts has been how it forced us to rethink the role of the traditional office workplace. The crisis has created the need to transform our workspace environments to support remote work, social distancing, and provide cleaner and more efficient office designs.

So what will the updated office and the C-suite of the future look like? The answer is already in the minds of leading designers helping clients achieve the look, comfort, and well-being of employees and managers, with cost-effectiveness in mind.

The office’s role will change from an obligation to a destination, where the comfort of employees is vital. The primary goal will shift from productivity to a sense of belonging and well-being (both mentally and physically), for which design will have a significant role.

The latest trends in office décor also rely on the elegant looks and durability of TFL panels to bring a luxurious sense of realism and ergonomics to any office space. Here are some fresh designer tips for top office designs that take full advantage of TFL’s benefits:

Hybrid workspaces: Modern office design turns to the sleek and elegant, no longer relying on staid rows of cubicles with bulky desktop computers and unsightly telephone contraptions. Workers need comfortable decentralized spaces where they can set up a laptop or a quiet area to participate in a video meeting.

Collaborative spaces: Collaborative areas should be easily accessible where work teams can gather and brainstorm ideas. Think about flexible walls and dividers that can be moved to accommodate multiple activities. TFL and HPL panels are the go-to material for office spaces to create shelves, furniture, and furnishings that are easy to expand or reconfigure.

Comfortable and attractive cafeterias: One of the top changing roles of the updated office environment will be the emphasis on creating an attractive destination for staff with all the comforts, beauty, and extras not found in home offices. Adaptable furniture made from the latest collections of TFL and HPL, materials that are easy to clean and naturally anti-microbial, coupled with 21st-century appliances and technology, will make your office spaces more elegant and efficient.

Agile office spaces: Remember that employees may not inhabit the same workspace every day. They may come in one day to complete some tasks with fellow workers and then carry out their part of the project at home. Meanwhile, the space they accessed is now occupied by another person using a smartphone, laptop, or tablet to be productive. Ensure there are plenty of data ports, charging stations, and electrical outlets to power these digital accessories, and integrate wire management into the design of laminated desks, tables, surfaces, and storage units.

Move away from grey: Don't design for a dour, dystopian environment. Use TFL panels and HPL to liven it up with dynamic colours and textures. The addition of colour can promote energy and elevate thought patterns by inspiring creativity and enhanced problem-solving. Don't be afraid to include a trendy solid colour to enliven any area.

Don’t design for a dour, dystopian environment. Use TFL panels and HPL to liven it up with dynamic colours and textures. The addition of colour can promote energy and elevate thought patterns by inspiring creativity and enhanced problem-solving. Don’t be afraid to include a trendy solid colour to enliven any area. Select the right material: The importance of selecting the right combinations of colour and texture is, more than ever, the key success factor of creating a professional, polyvalent and pleasant working environment.