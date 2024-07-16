Denca Cabinets – Innovation, Sustainability, and Craftsmanship

Denca Cabinets has consistently pushed the boundaries of quality and innovation in the cabinetry industry. From its beginnings as a family business to its current status as a leader in custom cabinetry, Denca has embraced change and growth while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence. This profile delves into Denca Cabinets’ rich history, advanced manufacturing practices, comprehensive product offerings, and dedication to sustainability and employee development.

A Rich History

Denca Cabinets was founded in 1977 by the Birkkjaer family. Initially, the company focused on importing European cabinetry, but by the early 1980s, it transitioned to manufacturing to better meet local market demands. This shift marked the beginning of Denca’s journey towards becoming a premier manufacturer of custom cabinetry.

In the late 1990s, Denca moved into its current facility, which has been pivotal in accommodating its growing production needs. Daughter, Heidi Boudreault took over the company in 2004, bringing a new vision and energy. By 2007, she and her brother had purchased the business, and a few years later, Heidi and her husband Dominic became the sole owners. Under their leadership, Denca has not only maintained its high standards but also expanded its market reach and product offerings.

“Back when Dominic and I bought the company, we decided that we wanted to be affordable to everybody. And to expand the business, we decided that we needed to develop a new product line that was more efficient in engineering, look at our custom products, and develop a new catalogue of all these products that we have manufactured over the years, that we could streamline. So that’s what we did. Our Lifestyle cabinet line, is a pre-engineered, very high-end custom line that we’ve been able to offer at a more price competitive option. And that’s really, really taken over for us in the past eight years,” said Heidi Boudreault, President of Denca Cabinets.

The Shop and Machinery

Denca Cabinets operates out of a 35,000-square-foot facility in Calgary, with an additional 5,000-square-foot showroom and a smaller 1,000-square-foot showroom in Kelowna. The Calgary shop is meticulously organized to maximize efficiency and productivity, featuring dedicated areas for each stage of production, from initial design and cutting to assembly and finishing.

One standout area in the shop is the veneering department, which houses a specialized beam saw essential for cutting veneers with precision. This department is equipped to handle high-end custom work, ensuring the highest quality for each piece produced.

Denca’s commitment to innovation is evident in its use of state-of-the-art machinery. The shop is equipped with advanced CNC machines, including new models from Holz-Her.

“The new CNC has an automatic loader. We figure we’ll be able to save three minutes a sheet. That’ll give us a lot more production, and that’s what we need right now, just finding little ways of improving production can go a long way,” said Heidi Boudreault.

A significant innovation in Denca’s production process is the adoption of PUR edgebanding. As Heidi Boudreault explains, “Initially, we considered laser edgebanding, which is excellent but very costly. When PUR came out, it was a game-changer for us, taking our product quality to a new level. PUR ensures a seamless edge, eliminating issues like chatter on edge profiles. It essentially melts the edge band onto the product, giving a superior finish.” This technology is applied to all box interiors, veneering, and any product that requires an edge band, significantly enhancing durability and water resistance.

“Our cabinets have always had a 25-30 year lifespan, but we’re not getting service calls for issues like we used to. Previously, areas with high water exposure, like sink cabinets, would see the edge banding come off over time. That’s no longer the case with PUR. You can’t peel it off; you’d have to cut it off. It’s essentially melted on, making it incredibly durable,” Boudreault added.

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint and energy burden, Denca has installed solar panels on its Calgary facility. These panels generate sufficient energy to cover nearly all of the company’s needs during the summer months, reflecting Denca’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Skilled Labor and Professional Growth

Denca Cabinets places a strong emphasis on cultivating skilled labor and supporting professional growth within the company. “We’ve got about seven custom cabinet journeymen. And everybody who’s in our box building department are going through their apprenticeships, whether they’re at their first year or third year. We’re building our own cabinet makers. We’re really working on keeping the skill and the education of cabinet making which I think is kind of lost in a lot of shops. That’s super important to us. So, that’s why we can do a lot of custom, high-end projects some other manufacturers would struggle with,” said Boudreault.

Heidi Boudreault highlights the importance of training and development in addressing the skills gap in the industry. “I find a lot of people complain about not being able to find skilled tradesmen, and it is because they want to find somebody that’s coming to them perfect, that’s trained and ready to go. And that’s maybe not the right approach, especially considering we’re trying to get people interested in woodworking and get them involved. And I think the first step is to get them in the door and on a training path, and then having goals for themselves, knowing that they can improve and get an education under their belt, and that the company will support them to get there.”

Organization, Project Management, and Scheduling

Denca Cabinets not only manufactures high-quality cabinetry but also excels in project management, coordinating every aspect of installation to ensure a seamless customer experience. Heidi Boudreault shares the challenges and strategies in this area: “It’s definitely challenging, but also rewarding. My husband’s experience in renovations and various trades helps a lot. Planning is crucial—one minute of planning saves ten minutes of execution.”

Effective scheduling is key to Denca’s project management success. “We use different software tools and have a dedicated team for service and installation coordination. In the cabinet industry, everything is interconnected. Cabinets often depend on countertops, appliances and flooring being installed, in order for us to schedule finals. We must stay informed about the progress of these elements to finish our work. Effective scheduling ensures that all parts come together smoothly,” explained Boudreault.

The company’s custom-developed software plays a crucial role in managing these complex processes. “Scheduling is imperative, and adjusting the schedule as needed is vital. Communication is the number one priority. From a technology perspective, we developed our own software with our talented engineers. This custom software helps us manage scheduling and communication effectively,” added Boudreault.

Denca Cabinets exemplifies the blend of tradition and innovation that defines success in the cabinetry industry. With a rich history, advanced manufacturing practices, comprehensive product offerings, and a commitment to sustainability and employee development, Denca continues to set the standard for excellence. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and maintaining its position as a leader in high-end custom cabinetry.

Tyler Holt is the Editor of Wood Industry / Le monde du bois magazine. He has a master’s degree in literature and publication, and years of experience in the publishing and digital media industry. His main area of study is the effect of digital technologies on industrial and networked production.