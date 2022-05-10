DeFehr Furniture To Stop Casegoods Manufacturing

DeFehr Furniture has announced the tough decision to cease casegoods manufacturing operations and shut down its production facility at 125 Furniture Park in Winnipeg as of August 10, 2022. This wind-down will be carried out in a controlled and orderly manner, and all obligations to suppliers and employees will be honoured as they work to complete and fulfill customer orders on hand.

The decision resulted from severe supply chain disruptions and raw material sourcing challenges over the past two years, combined with balancing the pace of price increases that were passed along to customers. Many of Defehr’s raw material inputs are not only purchased by furniture manufacturers but by other home and building product manufacturing companies. The competition to secure the same raw material inputs exacerbated supply shortages and has resulted in disruptions to production runs.

DeFehr has a skilled workforce of 224 employees and will be offering support programs to help employees through this transition. The Defehr family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to their employees for their contributions to manufacturing high-quality furniture used in the homes of Canadians across the country.