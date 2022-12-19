Decor Cabinets wins SAFE Work Manitoba Award

Decor Cabinets is in the industry spotlight after winning SAFE Work Manitoba’s 2022 SAFEty Culture Award. The annual honour recognizes a company within the province that is dedicated to safety excellence in their safety culture.

“Organizations with positive safety cultures nurture trust and respect, address safety concerns, and their leaders are committed to safety excellence,” explains Jamie Hall, vice president of SAFE Work Manitoba, in its awards video .

Shawna Tocher is the Health and Safety Manager with the Morden, MB-based woodworking company. Accepting the award via video, she said: “At Decor Cabinets, a positive safety culture means that not everyone relies on one person to do absolutely everything for everyone when it comes to health and safety. We don’t have management pushing supervisors, supervisors pushing the employees, or me as the health and safety manager policing people. We actually don’t have to do that for us; it’s where our employees and everyone sees the responsibility when it comes to safety and they take the initiative to make the workplace safer.”

Tocher adds, “The goal is [for employees] to look out for themselves and each other so that everyone goes home at the end of the day the same way they came in,” she adds.

Company-wide accountability is central to Decor Cabinet’s H&S strategy. Its HIRTS (Hazard Identification & Reduction Tracking System) is also key in maintaining (and evolving) the processes, skills, and communication initiatives that champion a risk-free work environment.

The SAFEty Culture Award, SAFEty and Health Committee Award, and Worker SAFEty Award are the three categories recognized within the SAFE Work Manitoba’s Awards. Launched in 2013, the program celebrates Manitobans who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to making the Province’s workplaces safer and healthier for all.

Decor Cabinets has maintained its SAFE Work Certification since 2018. The company was founded in 1977 in Portage la Prairie, MB, and today operates in Morden, MB, through two production facilities and a showroom.