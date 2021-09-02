Businessman holds red down arrow chart. Drop in profitability or bankruptcy, decline in income. Copy space for text
NEWS

Decline in wood product sales across Canada

According to Statistics Canada, following two consecutive monthly declines, manufacturing sales rose 2.1% to $59.2 billion in June. Sales rose in 13 of 21 industries. Wood product sales posted the largest decline in June. Sales in constant dollars increased 2.2% to $49.1 billion in June, indicating a higher volume of goods sold. The Industrial Product Price Index was unchanged month over month in June, while the Raw Materials Price Index increased 3.9% month over month.

Following six consecutive monthly gains, wood product sales fell 5.7% to $5.1 billion in June, on lower volumes and prices. Sales of wood products in constant dollars declined 1.0%. Despite lower sales of wood manufacturing products in June, total exports of forestry products and building and packaging materials rose 4.4% and the value of building permits issued were up 6.9% on higher residential permits.

You might also like
NEWS

Leon’s announces record financial results

NEWS

New look for CHPVA

NEWS

EGGER Wood Products Releases Virtual Plant Tour

NEWS

British Columbia timber building tour