December 2021 Survey of Manufacturing

In December, manufacturing sales rose for a third consecutive month, rising 0.7% to $64.0 billion on higher sales in 11 of 21 industries, led by the plastic and rubber, motor vehicle, fabricated metal, and wood product industries.

Based on respondent feedback, the flooding in British Columbia had moderate impacts on manufacturing activities in December. At the national level, the floods impacted about 23.7% of manufacturing plants, mainly through disruptions in transportation (15.9%) and shortages of raw materials (12.3%). The lost sales due to the floods were estimated at $209.6 million in December and were more pronounced in the wood product industry (-$46.2 million).

After a tumultuous 2020, where manufacturing sales fell to their lowest levels since 2015, a rebound in 2021 saw manufacturing sales reach their highest level on record. This reflected higher domestic and international demand as economies began to re-open. However, 2021 was also marked by significant supply chain issues, such as shortages of microchips, plastic resins and petrochemicals, and other raw materials and increases in the price of metals, wood products, and foods. This led to an apparent resurgence of inflation, which pushed up the cost of raw materials and intermediate goods used in production, both reflected in the higher value of manufacturing sales and inventories.

Total manufacturing sales in current dollars increased 17.5% to $718.4 billion in 2021, on higher sales attributed to petroleum and coal (+58.9%), primary metal (+40.7%), wood (+48.4%), food (+14.6%), and chemical (+19.9%) product industries. These five industries were responsible for over four-fifths of the total increase in current dollar sales in 2021. Overall, sales increased in 20 of 21 industries, with transportation equipment being the only industry to post a decline (-10.4%).

Wood product sales, which began to increase steadily since the onset of the pandemic, continued to advance in 2021 and reached their highest level on record in May 2021, at $5.4 billion. Year-over-year wood product sales were up 48.4% in current dollars and 11.5% in constant dollars. The average prices for softwood lumber were 60.8% higher in 2021 than 2020, on increased construction activities in Canada and the United States and increased demand for forestry products and building and packaging materials. The total value of building permits increased 24.3% in 2021, while exports of lumber and other sawmill products rose 64.1%.