DC 11 Module 15 HP Dust Extraction System
The DC 11 Module from Dustcontrol is a versatile and powerful central unit designed for efficient source extraction and industrial cleaning. This plug-and-play system is tailor-made to meet specific industrial needs and can manage a wide array of dust types and chips. Additionally, it’s capable of handling coolants and emulsions when properly equipped.
Key Features:
Flexibility: Able to service up to six normal extraction points or several cleaning outlets simultaneously.
Power: Offers a range of motor options, including a 15 HP model, suitable for demanding industrial applications.
Efficiency: High-capacity airflow, with models ranging up to 850 m3/h.
Ease of Installation: Factory-assembled as a complete unit for easy installation.
Customization: Option-based selection process for tailored functionality.
Technical Specifications:
Motor Frequency: 60 Hz
Pump Speed: 3600 rpm
Inlet Diameter: 108 mm (4.2 in)
Outlet Diameter: 100 mm (3.9 in)
Maximum Pressure Differential: 43 kPa
Nominal Pressure: 32 kPa
Weight: Approx. 551 lbs (250 kg)
Sound Level: 65 dB(A) at 1 meter