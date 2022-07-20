D 963 Thicknesser

At first glance, the machine design demonstrates the core competencies of the Felder D 963: strength, stability, and ease of use at the highest level. This thicknesser with a thickness planing width of 630 mm has been optimised for high performance, and therefore it is a powerhouse in performance and precision. Innovative controls, and large and heavy precision components show first-class quality through maximum precision and durability.

The Felder D 963 comprises approved Felder components such as the massive thicknesser table, the precise setting accuracy, and the four trapezoidal spindles. These components have been extended with new, innovative developments, such as the Silent-Power spiral cutterblock, which provides an excellent thickness planing result. Professional users in trade, commerce, and industry benefit from perfect thickness planing results at maximum stress.

The “Digi-Drive” control guarantees maximum ease of use: enter the desired dimension, press start, and the thicknesser table adjusts precisely to your required position. LED displays for the required and actual value. Additional functions: incremental adjustments, four programmable thicknessing table positions. Professional machine operators from small and big workshops through to industry profit from perfect jointing results.