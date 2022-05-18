CS 860 and CSF 860 Machines

The new duo of VOLLMER grinding machines designed for machining carbide-tipped circular saw blades are made up of the CS 860 and CSF 860. The sharpening specialist VOLLMER presents the machines, which stand out thanks to uniform and intuitive operation, at the GrindingHub 2022 trade fair in Stuttgart. Thanks to simple control and programing via the touchscreen or keyboard, users can learn how to use the machine in no time. Innovative measuring equipment, handling systems for unmanned machining, and the networked data exchange via a standard IoT Gateway, automate the production processes for carbide-tipped circular saw blades with various tooth geometries.

“Simplicity is the result of maturity.” This quote from the German poet Friedrich Schiller touches the core of the new CS 860 and CSF 860 grinding machines from the German sharpening specialist VOLLMER. Thanks to sophisticated technologies, both machines are easy to operate. They are highly automated to repair and sharpen carbide-tipped circular saw blades with diameters up to 860 millimeters (34 inches) in a single clamping operation.

Intuitive operation and fully automatic setup

While the CS 860 is suitable for grinding tooth faces, and tooth tops on carbide-tipped saw teeth, the CSF 860 is designed for grinding tooth sides on circular saw blades. Both machines have in common that users can control and program them intuitively via the touchscreen or keyboard thanks to the tried-and-tested VOLLMER operation. Since they have identical grinding wheel management, once the grinding wheels have been initially measured, they do not have to be measured again after they are changed. The machine automatically detects the newly inserted saw teeth and machines them to size in an oscillating manner. The feed pawl registers broken teeth to prevent the grinding wheels from breaking and determines the tooth pitch. This means that it is not necessary to enter this manually, preventing operator errors.

Automations for round-the-clock unmanned machining can be implemented using various VOLLMER handling systems from the ND series. Customers can combine up to three grinding machines with the ND robotic systems, and depending on the equipment; they can be equipped with up to 650 circular saw blades. Using the standard IoT gateway (Internet of Things), the completely CNC-controlled CS 860 and CSF 860 exchange the recorded operating and machine data to determine the machine utilization in real-time.

Carbide-tipped circular saws for cutting wood and metal

The duo of sharpening machines – CS and CSF 860 – are used in companies that require carbide-tipped circular saw blades to cut wood, metal, or composite materials. Tool manufacturers can use the VOLLMER machines to automate the production of large volumes, and sharpening services can flexibly machine circular saws from different manufacturers and types. Sawmills, contract sawmills, furniture manufacturers, and producers of plate materials use the grinding machines to resharpen carbide-tipped circular saw blades in-house quickly and efficiently.

“In wood and metal processing, the carbide-tipped circular saw is indispensable as one of the main cutting tools; furthermore, thanks to their properties, they can often be resharpened multiple times,” says Jürgen Hauger, CEO of the VOLLMER Group. “With our CS 860 and CSF 860, we are offering two grinding machines that are not only easy to use, but which can also be used by our customers to reduce the total costs for sawing performance and in addition, conserve resources.”