Creating A Unique Ambiance in Restaurant Design

As guests finally find their way back to their favourite dining spots, restaurants want to put their best foot forward, offering their clients the most engaging experiences possible with optimal cleanliness and the unique ambiance they’ve been missing. The trend for restaurateurs has been to take advantage of this new reality to improve their dining spaces with the latest innovative materials to ensure aesthetically pleasing and safe spaces.

According to experts in design, some material options are gaining popularity in the restaurant industry due to their flexibility and state-of-the-art technology to beautifully create the latest modern looks.

Support social distancing: Restaurants might not be able to serve as many guests as they once could due to social distancing, but they don’t want to feel like a barren oasis either. Patrons will want to communicate comfortably with others in their party without infringing on the space of other patrons. Rethink dining areas to allow more intimate areas and perhaps build half walls to ensure more privacy. Amber wood grain panels can help create comfy, safe spaces.

Wide-open spaces: People might feel the need to spread out a little more after being cooped up in homes and apartments with family members. Solid panel colours can enhance space, while mirrors reflecting concrete panel scenes can evoke the feeling of being outdoors.

Go all-in on comfort: It might seem like we have been deprived of life’s luxuries, so the restaurant can go all out in creating a posh, comfortable surrounding for bars, tables, and walls. Think of opulent panels or signature textures.

High performance meets durability: Innovation is about finding creative solutions that make a difference and inspire us to stay one step ahead. TFL on MR50 is an eco-friendly moisture-resistant solution for combining design and performance in commercial spaces. TFL on MR50 is a composite wood panel with a decorative paper layer fused using heat and pressure to create a durable panel. These panels are specially designed to maintain their mechanical properties even in extremely humid environments. For a product to be considered MR50, it must meet the requirements of the 24-hour submersion test (MR10) and the six-cycle accelerated aging test (MR30), as prescribed in the ASNI A208.2-2016 standard.

Patrons are pleased to return to soak in the atmosphere and ambiance of an authentic restaurant experience. The latest interior designs go a long way in affecting all of our senses. A wide variety of modern colours and finishes, from authentic inspired designs to trendy solids, will undoubtedly help restaurateurs achieve the latest hot styles in restaurant design.