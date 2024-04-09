Cordless Tool Showcase: Festool Experience Returns For 2024

Ottawa, ON., April 2, 2024—Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, is hosting a series of in-person demo events for attendees to experience its newest tools in action. At Festool Experience, Festool representatives will showcase the latest cordless tools and highlight the products’ precision, durability and versatility at dealers across the country.

“After a few years of hosting Festool Experience events and seeing the impression it leaves on our customers, we wanted to bring these events back in 2024,” said Philip Strnad, Marketing Director at Festool. “Attendees can expect a jam-packed event featuring our cordless lineup, where we’ll showcase the latest innovations and how they redefine efficiency, power and precision.”

Festool representatives will be performing live demonstrations to highlight its cordless lineup and engaging with attendees about how Festool’s system of power tools is Built Better to Build Better. At Festool Experience, attendees will get hands-on experience with the tools. Fans will get an opportunity to pick up free Festool Swag at the events – Festool hats, micro Systainers, limited-edition T-LOCs in maple leaf design, and more and a chance to win a TPC 18 cordless drill set.*

Events will be taking place in 40 Festool-licensed dealers across the country. New locations will be added as they are confirmed throughout the year. A full list of dealers, locations and dates can be found at festoolcanada.com/experience.

Festool Canada is based in Ottawa, ON. For more information, visit https://www.festoolcanada.com/.