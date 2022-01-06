Corbel Collection

PRODUCTS

Osborne Wood Products, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of a collection of new corbels to complement traditional or contemporary spaces. These beautiful accents can create instant architectural excitement in any room of the house. Corbels work beautifully with granite countertops but can work with any horizontal surface.  These new corbels:

  • Offer additional design options to customers
  • Are available in a variety of sizes
  • Are available in hard maple, alder, cherry, red oak, and paint grade options
