Requests for Beaded or Reeded Cabinetry are on the rise with homeowners. In response, WalzCraft has added Continuous Bead Applied Molding Door & Drawer Front options to their catalog. They manufacture their Continuous Bead Cabinet Doors by applying their #3166 Beaded Molding to a 9/16″ thick veneered panel with an MDF Core. Next, they add a solid wood Outside Edge Applied Molding to hide the raw edge of the veneered panel.

They’ve added several Signature Series Designs to their website that feature the new beaded options. The new additions show off similar designs in different Wood Species and Finish options. Options include:

Style 60 Door or Style 60* Drawer Front

Edgeband Treatment option EBT100

D216AM, D217AM, D218AM, or D219AM Applied Molding Outside Edge

Indicate Beaded Applied Molding option #3166, as well as vertical or horizontal placement of the molding

Select a Wood Species from their Closed Louver Doors with Raised Panel – Wood Species Options chart on their Techincal Information Page

Order unfinished or choose a finish option from Chapter R (excluding Flow Pen Glaze)