Conifex curtails lumber production

Conifex Timber Inc. recently announced that it has made the difficult decision to temporarily curtail lumber production at its Mackenzie, British Columbia sawmill for two weeks commencing August 23, 2021.

“A combination of record-high delivered log costs and the unprecedented collapse in lumber prices has necessitated a temporary curtailment for two weeks. We regret the impact this may have on our employees, their families, and the community,” said Ken Shields, Chairman and CEO.

Conifex and its subsidiaries’ primary business currently include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and finishing and distributing value-added lumber. Conifex’s lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

Their bioenergy operations will remain uninterrupted.