Compusoft and 2020 complete merger

Compusoft and 2020, two industry-leading software providers for residential and commercial spaces, have successfully united in a merger of equals to create one company dedicated to powering customers’ sales who create spaces for life. The combined group will provide solutions for the visualisation, configuration, pricing, quoting, and manufacturing of products in highly configured spaces.

Compusoft provides visual CPQ solutions that simplify planning, configuration, and visualisation to power sales for the kitchen, bathroom, furniture, and window & door industries. Compusoft’s solutions assist customers throughout the sales value-chain from end-customers through to manufacturers and are underpinned by a rich content database.

2020 helps professional designers, retailers, and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries capture ideas, inspire innovation and streamline processes. By providing end-to-end solutions and an extensive collection of manufacturers’ catalogs, 2020’s applications enable professional designers and retailers to create kitchens, bathrooms, furniture, and commercial offices that look as stunning on the screen as they do in reality. 2020 solutions for furniture and cabinet manufacturers deliver a complete manufacturing operations management capability to run their factories at maximum efficiency.

Together, the group will provide end-to-end solutions that power sales across the value chain in the kitchen, bathroom, furniture, and window & door industries. From customer inspiration to design and production, businesses involved in creating residential and commercial spaces for life will benefit from industry specialised technology and seamless content exchange that enhances daily working lives.

A global footprint with a significantly expanded scale complemented by local expertise will enable the group to better serve customers in more countries than ever before. The combined group will have cross-functional teams across Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Customers will also benefit from an expanded network of world-class support and access to an unparalleled content platform that will be further enriched. These two core differentiators are central to the new company’s future and will be enhanced by sharing experts and knowledge across the entire group.

In addition, the merger brings together a collective of over 65 years of industry expertise in technical development. A shared passion for innovation will drive the enlarged team to bring the most exciting solutions of tomorrow to customers even faster.

“We are excited about the possibilities this combination will give our customers. There will be an even broader range of solutions backed by an extensive content database to power our customers’ sales. Our combined expertise will also give us the ability to accelerate innovation and maximise the potential of our products to meet our customers’ needs,” comments David Tombre, CEO, Compusoft.

Mark Stoever, CEO of 2020 added, “People are our biggest asset, and this combination brings together some of the brightest minds in software from across the world, particularly in R&D, sales, content, and support, united to better serve our customers. We look forward to what the future holds.”