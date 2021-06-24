Venjakob’s new compact spray coating machine is specially designed for the needs of entry-level users. The extra-large touchscreen and self-explanatory user interface of the control make machine operation easier. The stand-alone solution has an integrated control cabinet. This means commissioning can be carried out quickly and easily, which saves installation costs and time. The solid and inexpensive technology quickly demonstrates a high-performance surface and quality result to the user.

The entry-level model is in no way inferior to the professional range in terms of design and energy efficiency. To achieve reproducible quality, instructions can be stored in the system control and called up quickly and easily. The cleaning effort of the coating machine is low; it’s equipped with a paper belt transport. With its new coating system, Venjakob will meet the requirements of carpenters and craft businesses.