Compact Cehisa edgebander

Normand

A modular edgebander combining finishing units with more power at a faster feed rate for a production that can evolve.

Standard Configuration

  • Modular machine equipped with five basic stations: Pre-mill, Guillotine cut-off, Glue station, End Trim, Top & Bottom Trimming, and free space for optional radius scraper, optional flat scraper, and optional buffer
  • Control panel with a touchscreen display and integrated PLC
  • HF motors controlled by an independent electronic inverter
  • Pressure beam with synchronized up/down movement
  • Fixed type roller support for larger size workpieces
  • Dust extraction hoods on all workstations
  • Air nozzles for cleaning tracers
  • Cabin to enclose all moving units
  • CSA and CE electrical components
  • Superior glue pot protection 

Standard equipment and accessories

  • Automatic Magazine for Strip and Coil Feeding with adjustable infeed table
  • Pressure Station
  • Glue System
  • End Trimming Station
  • Top & Bottom Trim Unit
  • Free space for three optional units:
    • Radius Scraper
    • Flat Glue Scraper
    • Buffing unit

Optional equipment

  • Pre-Milling unit
  • Corner rounding unit
  • Radius Scraper
  • Flat Glue Scraper
  • Buffing unit 
