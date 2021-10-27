Compact Cehisa edgebander
Normand
A modular edgebander combining finishing units with more power at a faster feed rate for a production that can evolve.
Standard Configuration
- Modular machine equipped with five basic stations: Pre-mill, Guillotine cut-off, Glue station, End Trim, Top & Bottom Trimming, and free space for optional radius scraper, optional flat scraper, and optional buffer
- Control panel with a touchscreen display and integrated PLC
- HF motors controlled by an independent electronic inverter
- Pressure beam with synchronized up/down movement
- Fixed type roller support for larger size workpieces
- Dust extraction hoods on all workstations
- Air nozzles for cleaning tracers
- Cabin to enclose all moving units
- CSA and CE electrical components
- Superior glue pot protection
Standard equipment and accessories
- Automatic Magazine for Strip and Coil Feeding with adjustable infeed table
- Pressure Station
- Glue System
- End Trimming Station
- Top & Bottom Trim Unit
- Free space for three optional units:
- Radius Scraper
- Flat Glue Scraper
- Buffing unit
Optional equipment
- Pre-Milling unit
- Corner rounding unit
- Radius Scraper
- Flat Glue Scraper
- Buffing unit