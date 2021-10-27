Compact Cehisa edgebander

A modular edgebander combining finishing units with more power at a faster feed rate for a production that can evolve.

Standard Configuration

Modular machine equipped with five basic stations: Pre-mill, Guillotine cut-off, Glue station, End Trim, Top & Bottom Trimming, and free space for optional radius scraper, optional flat scraper, and optional buffer

Control panel with a touchscreen display and integrated PLC

HF motors controlled by an independent electronic inverter

Pressure beam with synchronized up/down movement

Fixed type roller support for larger size workpieces

Dust extraction hoods on all workstations

Air nozzles for cleaning tracers

Cabin to enclose all moving units

CSA and CE electrical components

Superior glue pot protection

Standard equipment and accessories

Automatic Magazine for Strip and Coil Feeding with adjustable infeed table

Pressure Station

Glue System

End Trimming Station

Top & Bottom Trim Unit

Free space for three optional units: Radius Scraper Flat Glue Scraper Buffing unit



Optional equipment