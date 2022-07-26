Collective Agreement Ratification at Eight Sawmills in Quebec

Resolute Forest Products Inc. announced the ratification of a four-year labor agreement with the Unifor union covering 1,000 employees working in eight of the company’s Quebec sawmills, following an agreement-in-principle reached on July 15.

“We are pleased to have renewed the labor agreement with employees of this important business segment,” said Remi G. Lalonde, president and chief executive officer. “The collective agreement underscores their contribution to the company’s success and provides stability for our customers, communities, and other partners.”

The collective agreements ratified on July 22 cover hourly employees represented by Unifor at Resolute’s Comtois, Girardville, La Doré, Maniwaki, Mistassini, Normandin, Outardes, and Saint-Thomas facilities.