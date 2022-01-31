Collaboration for the future of timber construction

The Italian Group SCM and the Swedish company Randek AB have sealed a strategic global agreement for the worldwide supply of all-around, integrated solutions for timber construction. The new partnership aims to expand further and strengthen the range of technological solutions already provided by both players across the globe and complementary to one another: SCM, which continues innovating to offer advanced numeric control machining centres capable of processing all kinds of different construction elements requested by today’s market, and Randek, well-known worldwide for its high-performance, innovative technologies in the prefabricated house sector. The partnership will also allow each company to offer the other party’s products, making it possible an offering of integrated solutions, which otherwise would not have been feasible, except in the long term.

“Our global partnership with Randek AB significantly and strategically expands our offer of products and services for timber construction,” said Tommaso Martini, SCM Manager for timber construction business. “Guaranteeing our customers access to a wide range of specific technological solutions dedicated to machining prefabricated walls with increased production efficiency and a better return on investment.”

The collaboration intends to build a strategic partnership, increasing the range of their products and expanding both companies’ solution competence, production capacity, and specialization.

This strategic partnership is expected to benefit customers, who will gain advantages from this collaboration and is already giving its first significant results.

“An agreement with a leading global group like SCM, with sound industrial expertise and an extensive international distribution network, means we can further strengthen our presence on the most relevant markets, offering the customer an even more direct, widespread service,” says Ola Lindh, CEO from Randek AB.

Randek and SCM will develop and deliver equipment for one of the most advanced house factories to produce modules in wood and steel frame. The customer consulted Bosch Engineering and Production Services to thoroughly analyze potential suppliers.

“With over sixty years of experience as a worldwide engineering and manufacturing services provider and about 240 production specialists, we have a wide network and extensive market coverage,” said Markus Wörnle Robert Bosch GmbH Engineering and Production Services. The decision to recommend our customer to choose Randek AB and SCM was based on their long experience in this kind of business and their high standardization level. In addition, the visit at the suppliers’ premise was very impressive and has shown us that these are the right companies with the right spirit to fulfill the requirements and wishes of our customer.”

The collaboration between SCM and Randek is ready to make its mark on the future of timber construction, guaranteeing top-quality, unique solutions and expertise even for the most complex projects.

With a turnover of over 700 million euros and 4,000 employees, SCM Group is the global leader in technologies for machining a wide range of materials: wood, plastic, glass, stone, metal, composite materials, and industrial components. SCM Group coordinates, supports, and develops a system of industrial excellence in 3 large, highly specialised production centres in Italy, and it operates on all five continents.

Randek is a pioneer in creating innovative automation solutions for customers within the prefabricated house manufacturing industry. They have developed and manufactured high-performance machines and systems for prefabricating walls, floors, ceiling, roof trusses, cut saws, butterfly turning tables, and specialized machinery since the 1940s. Randek develops and produces innovative high-performance machines and complete systems for efficient prefab house manufacturing.