Coating Industry Deserves More Credit

While CPCA continues advocating for a balanced approach to public policy and regulation for the coatings industry in Canada, it is time to highlight the tremendous success of the industry on the sustainability front. We hope various stakeholders and governments understand how far the industry has come over the past decade as it seeks to amend the Canadian Environmental Protection Act. Doing the right thing is not always about strangling strong, viable manufacturing sectors and losing high-paying jobs in Canada.

Canada is already challenging on productivity with the per-worker productivity in the US is $10,000 more than Canada; foreign direct investment is at an all-time low; and to address the cost of growing deficits, more economic growth is needed.

Throughout the world, CPCA members have made great strides in lowering VOC emissions in architectural coatings, over 90% in Canada’s case, or 40,000 tonnes a year in carbon emissions reduction, the equivalent of several hundred thousand cars on the road, annually.

The coatings industry has achieved impressive success in waste paint recycling and other crucial circular economy advancements, with 28 million kilograms of leftover paint recovered last year, enough to paint 500,000 homes.

J. Gary LeRoux is the President of the Canadian Paint and Coatings Association.