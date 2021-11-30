CNC-Drilling and Dowel Inserting Machine 

Whether as an individual machine or a complimentary product connected with a CNC processing center – the DRILLTEQ D-510 allows complete and precise processing in the edge area by the clever combination of drilling, doweling, and routing.

Benefits

The powerful HOMAG software woodWOP is already included as a standard

The lowerable center stop allows for flexible handling of workpieces, thereby ensuring an optimum two-field operation

Up to eight adjustable clamping cylinders enable a secure and gentle fixing of the workpieces

Vertical drilling in the border area, ideal for connection fittings or hinge drill holes

Accurate drill holes and precise positioning of dowels by high-speed drilling and dowel insertion aggregate

Increased efficiency by faster operating procedure with intelliGuide Classic (optional)

Features

Improved ease of use and error prevention while positioning workpieces by the optical LED assistance system intelliGuide Classic(optional)

Flexible part handling due to lowerable centre stop and lowerable side stops

Space allocation for up to 4 workpieces

Horizontal drilling – up to 5 individually selectable drilling spindles with 32 mm pitch for precise processing

Vertical drilling – up to 5 individually selectable drilling spindles with 32 mm pitch for precise processing

Horizontal routing – powerful, robust, and proven routing spindle with 3.6 kW routing power and a provisioning stroke of up to 80 mm allows routing at depth (e.g., Tiomos H, Salice Air, lock case, etc.)

Vertical routing – efficient, solid, and proven routing spindles 3,6 kW routing capacity enables routing operations into the front side of the workpiece (e.g., Clamex)

Dowel insertion – glue injector with adjustable glue amount and glue flow control

Setting fixtures – installation space for individual solutions for setting fittings and hinges (e.g., sleeves, eccentrics, Cabineo, etc.)

The dowelling tool with adjustable glue amount and glue flow control