CNC-Drilling and Dowel Inserting Machine
Homag
Whether as an individual machine or a complimentary product connected with a CNC processing center – the DRILLTEQ D-510 allows complete and precise processing in the edge area by the clever combination of drilling, doweling, and routing.
Benefits
- Increased efficiency by faster operating procedure with intelliGuide Classic (optional)
- Accurate drill holes and precise positioning of dowels by high-speed drilling and dowel insertion aggregate
- Vertical drilling in the border area, ideal for connection fittings or hinge drill holes
- Up to eight adjustable clamping cylinders enable a secure and gentle fixing of the workpieces
- The lowerable center stop allows for flexible handling of workpieces, thereby ensuring an optimum two-field operation
- The powerful HOMAG software woodWOP is already included as a standard
Features
- Improved ease of use and error prevention while positioning workpieces by the optical LED assistance system intelliGuide Classic(optional)
- Flexible part handling due to lowerable centre stop and lowerable side stops
- Space allocation for up to 4 workpieces
- Horizontal drilling – up to 5 individually selectable drilling spindles with 32 mm pitch for precise processing
- Vertical drilling – up to 5 individually selectable drilling spindles with 32 mm pitch for precise processing
- Horizontal routing – powerful, robust, and proven routing spindle with 3.6 kW routing power and a provisioning stroke of up to 80 mm allows routing at depth (e.g., Tiomos H, Salice Air, lock case, etc.)
- Vertical routing – efficient, solid, and proven routing spindles 3,6 kW routing capacity enables routing operations into the front side of the workpiece (e.g., Clamex)
- Dowel insertion – glue injector with adjustable glue amount and glue flow control
- Setting fixtures – installation space for individual solutions for setting fittings and hinges (e.g., sleeves, eccentrics, Cabineo, etc.)
- The dowelling tool with adjustable glue amount and glue flow control
- An automatic and reliable feed of standard dowels by vibrating conveyor