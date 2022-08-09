CNC Drill and Dowel Machining Centre D-Jet
Felder
The new CNC-controlled drilling and dowel insertion centre from Format4 is the ideal machine to take your cabinet production to the next level. The D-Jet is the perfect solution for industrial cabinet making as a supplement to a CNC nesting machine and a stand-alone solution for skilled artisans. The machine stands out due to its space-saving design, small footprint of only 3.5 m², and outstanding price-performance ratio. Maximum efficiency through zero set-up time: time-consuming positioning of consoles or vacuum cups is eliminated.
The benefits at a glance:
- Intuitive controls
- Flexibility in the choice of joints
- Drill head with three horizontal and three vertical spindles as well as a grooving saw
- Up to four workpieces simultaneously processable
- Automatic dowel insertion using a large-dimensioned oscillating feeder
- Small installation dimensions due to a space-saving design
- Customer-specific optimized production solutions
- Solid design with premium components
- Wide range of configuration packages with high-tech solutions
- Complete engineering precision
- Premium user comfort
- Award-winning design
- Quality and precision from Austria
- Uncompromised productivity
- Perfect service package before, during, and after the purchase
- Automation solutions
- Networked workshop
- Software and machines from a single supplier
- Tailor-made financing solutions