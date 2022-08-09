CNC Drill and Dowel Machining Centre D-Jet

The new CNC-controlled drilling and dowel insertion centre from Format4 is the ideal machine to take your cabinet production to the next level. The D-Jet is the perfect solution for industrial cabinet making as a supplement to a CNC nesting machine and a stand-alone solution for skilled artisans. The machine stands out due to its space-saving design, small footprint of only 3.5 m², and outstanding price-performance ratio. Maximum efficiency through zero set-up time: time-consuming positioning of consoles or vacuum cups is eliminated.

The benefits at a glance: