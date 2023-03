The VELOX 1300 offers drilling, gluing, and dowel-inserting solutions that are flexible and ideal for nesting. The device is the ideal machine for large batch production as it has high processing speed methods an easy 7” touch screen, user-friendly interface. The VELOX 1200 has a 1300mm field in two different zones that are both 650mm and offer the potential for tandem landing, and pendulum processing and is affordable/ high quality.