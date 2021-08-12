CME’s Technology Assessment Program for BC Manufacturers

The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) Technology Assessment Program provides grant funding for manufacturers based out of British Columbia to conduct a technology assessment through a third-party vendor. These assessments identify bottlenecks in their current systems, improve processes, and recommend what new equipment should be adopted to increase production and eliminate profit waste.

According to Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, over 40% of manufacturers identify uncertainty of the return on investment as the main reason they are not investing in new technology. This program aims to help find the highest impact tech adoption changes for BC manufacturers. Canadian manufacturers that are looking to reduce the risk of purchasing and implementing new technologies can also view the available Tech Adoption government grant and loan programs.

Funding Summary: CME’s Technology Assessment Program BC

Amount:

Funding covers the fees of a pre-qualified Facilitator to conduct an Assessment.

Eligible Applicants:

Must be a British Columbia-based manufacturer

Must be an Incorporated Business (Federally or Provincially)

Demonstrate financial stability

Companies are not required to be CME Members to be eligible

Eligible Projects:

Assessments must be completed by LEAN Facilitators approved by CME. Assessments can focus on areas such as:

Productivity

Process flow

Quality (for example, ISO Certification)

Waste reduction

Environmental impact (various green certifications)

Energy efficiency (production level)

Information and management systems

Businesses can apply for the CME TAP program until December 31, 2021 or until funding is depleted. Assessments must be completed by January 31, 2022 and approved assessments must be submitted by Feb 28, 2022. If you believe your business is eligible for funding through this program, apply for CME TAP with Mentor Works’ grant writing application services to save an estimated 95% of application writing time compared to those who apply for funding in-house.

Find out more about how your business can access Canadian government funding by registering for an upcoming webinar hosted by Mentor Works for free. We offer these events to educate Canadian businesses about what grant and loan programs they should be aware of.