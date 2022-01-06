Thomes (Canada) Limited’s plywood and custom panels are constructed from multiple layers of birch veneer and exhibit clean joinery. They have superior screw holding properties, offer excellent sound reduction, and withstand extreme temperature conditions. Thomes supplies interior and exterior grade Russian and Baltic plywood panels in various standard sizes and thicknesses and custom sizes up to 6′ x 16′ x 50 mm in thickness. Specialty grades include die board, concrete form plywood, and long-grain unidirectional plywood. There is an abundance of options specifically for the furniture market, such as edge-glued panels with or without finger joints, upholstered furniture plywood, custom drawer sides, and CNC-machined contoured and curved panels with holes, grooves, and other details.

Along with raw finished panels, there are a variety of overlay options. Film overlays make boards stronger, more durable, easy to clean, and resistant to moisture, chemicals, staining, mold, and UV. In addition, there are panels with specialty cores for fire retardance applications, engineered flooring, etc.

ClearPly and Crystal Ply products can be used for commercial, domestic, medical indoor, and outdoor applications. Key features include: