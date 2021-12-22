The CleanBC Building Innovation Fund (CBBIF) provides incentives to BC manufacturers and technology developers to commercialize and demonstrate new energy-efficient and low-carbon building technologies, designs, and practices. The objectives of the CBBIF are to increase the availability, affordability, and acceptability of made-in-BC low-carbon building solutions that can be scaled up to help achieve provincial climate targets, prepare the market for future building sector regulations committed to in the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, and drive economic development.

Investing in innovation not only supports market transformation for a cleaner building sector in BC but also helps businesses take advantage of emerging regional and international markets for energy-efficient and low-carbon product lines.

CleanBC commits the province to ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals, including the commitment to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. The BC building sector plays an important role in achieving these goals as a vital component of BC’s economy that accounts for about 10% of the province’s GHG emissions.

The CBBIF has allocated $5 million for 2021/2022. The application intake will begin on November 17, 2021, and close on January 10, 2022.

The CBBIF provides funding to promote building sector innovation in five separate streams:

1. Material, Component, and System Manufacturing

$500,000-$1,000,000 per project

Funding to support investment in manufacturing facilities to diversify and expand existing product lines or commercialize new low-carbon product lines.

2. Digital Technology Solutions

$500,000-$1,000,000 per project

Funding for low-carbon technology development for new or improved digital solutions.

3. Demonstration Projects

$500,000-$1,000,000 per project

Funding to help offset the incremental capital or operational costs of low-carbon demonstration projects relative to industry standards. Demonstration projects involve the construction or renovation of a discrete building and the demonstration of innovative technologies/materials within that building.

4. Open Call for Innovations

$500,000-$1,000,000 per project

An open call for other types of low-carbon projects not covered by other funding streams, including but not limited to research projects, product development, and product testing and certification.

5. Information Sharing and Market Transformation

Up to $500,000 per project

Funding for CBBIF (program-wide) information sharing and dissemination projects. Successful projects will have a broad outreach strategy that supports the market transformation objectives of the CBBIF.

To be eligible, a project must be located in BC and advance innovation in building designs, construction practices, systems, materials, products, or technologies that currently have a technology readiness level (TRL) of 3 or higher and:

are energy efficient;

reduce carbon emissions from building operations; and/or

have low embodied carbon.

For more information, please see the following documents: