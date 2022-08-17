CKCA Supports Members with Skilled Labour Shortage Concerns

We have all become too familiar with the realities of Canada’s skilled labour shortages. Two-thirds of Canadian businesses struggle to hire workers, and a quarter has difficulties retaining employees. Skills Canada documents a 40% shortage in skilled trades today, projected to grow as workers age and retire.

Indeed, the country’s skilled labour shortage impacts all areas of Canada’s business community. Given its critical importance, CKCA actively supports its membership by keeping a pulse on the issues at play and providing tools for members to profile their businesses and attract new employees.

CKCA keeps its members abreast of the latest news, whether from the Statistics Canada Labour Report data or a new government program for skilled trades. For example, recently, a 2022 StatsCan study was shared that provided current insights into private sector business strategies for personnel recruitment, retention and training.

A 3M Canada survey tells us that much work still needs to be done to attract students to consider a career in skilled trades. Even though 96% agree that the country’s workforce needs more skilled trade workers, but 76% of Canadians say they would never pursue a skilled trade themselves.

This 3M survey also revealed that 92% believe there are a lot of opportunities in skilled trades, and 91% trust vocational or trade schools to give them the education needed for a successful career. Eight in 10 (81%) believe they would earn as much in a skilled trade as they would in a job requiring a university degree.

With this appreciation for skilled trades, it remains a wonder why young people do not consider a trade career. In a recent Forbes Magazine interview, CEO Mark Perna of consulting firm TFS urged employers to target messaging about the value of skilled trade careers to young workers, their parents, friends, classmates and teachers. Also, Perna asserts young people need to know more about the significant financial incentives in pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

On this point, CKCA is supporting its members by developing materials that better describe our businesses and the varied career opportunities within our industry. The Communications Committee creates presentations for business and community meetings, student tours, and school visits and shares with guidance and career counsellors.

Statistics tell us that skilled labour challenges will be with all trades, manufacturers and retailers for years to come. We must all plan accordingly. CKCA’s efforts on this issue are aimed to give members a competitive advantage when dealing with the attraction and retention of employees.