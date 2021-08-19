CKCA: insight into net profits and increased supply costs

The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association (CKCA) recently completed a national survey of its members for an in-depth look at how the industry is adapting to the pandemic. Over 80 members responded to the survey, providing insight into lead times, production, and sales. Below we have the results from one of the questions included in the survey:

With increased supply costs, do you anticipate net profits to be better, similar, or lower than normal years?

We anticipate better net profits – 29%

We anticipate similar net profits – 41%

We anticipate lower net profits – 30 %

Some respondents also included additional comments, given context for their answers:

We achieved better net profits due to increased production/sales.

Some supplier costs were experienced with little or no notice; costs could not be managed before quoting projects.

With the supply chain broken, we are finding it very difficult to complete orders. We have had to hire 15 additional employees from administration to shop floor to service installation to keep up with the backorders. Our completion efficiency has gone from 90 percent down to about 40 percent.

The added uncertainty of material supply across the building industry is causing project delays.

It’s not just one type of raw material that has increased costs; everything costs more than 6 or 12 months ago. Sales are up, but the prices are still too high to make a decent profit for us.

Due to payroll grants.

I would assume pretty similar, the price increases were passed along similarly, and we have seen rising wages.

Feedback like this is one of the many benefits of becoming a CKCA member. Benchmarking like this allows us to learn from the industry and avoid doing things the hard way. Build more credibility, visibility, and connectivity by making educated decisions based on industry trends. Strategy leads to success.

