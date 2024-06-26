CKCA Members Elect 2024/2025 Board of Directors

The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association held their 2024 Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 20 at 1pm (ET) via Zoom.

Members voted to elect by acclamation the Board of Directors for 2024/2025. Immediately following the Annual Meeting, the newly acclaimed and Board then appointed the Executive Officers. We are pleased to provide the following update:

Executive:

As Directors, these representatives also hold executive officer roles.

Amrita Bhogal, Sunrise Kitchens – President (Continues second term as Director and newly appointed as President for two years)

Luke Elias, Muskoka Cabinet Company – Vice-President (Continues second term as Director and newly appointed as Vice-President for two years)

James Dewinetz, Pacific Rim Cabinets – Treasurer (Continues third term as Director and as Treasurer)

Pete Fournier, Triangle Kitchen – Past-President (Continues third term as Director and first year of a two-year term as Past President)

Sandra Wood, CKCA Staff – Secretary (Annual appointment)

Directors:

Terms of office are 3 years and may run for 3 consecutive terms.

Rick Hurst, Richelieu Hardware – Director (Begins first term)

James McKenna, Glenwood Kitchen – Director (Begins first term)

Director (Begins first term) Trevor Chaulk, Chaulk Woodworking – Director (Continues first term)

Craig Atkinson, Marathon Hardware – Director (Begins second term)

Joerg Brauns, Cyncly – Director (Begins second term)

Giuseppe Castrucci, Laurysen Kitchens – Director (Begins second term)

Heidi Boudreault, Denca Cabinets – Director (Continues third term)

Chris Havey, CNC Automation – Director (Continues first term)

Director (Continues first term) Gerald Van Woudenberg, Van Arbour Design – Director (Begins third term)

CKCA would also like to acknowledge and sincerely thank departing Board members Varun Gajendran, Lucvaa Kitchens who served for 6 years and Earl Ducharme, Hafele Canada who served for 3 years. Through their continued support, CKCA has been able to deliver more programs and services to the membership.

Link to Board members photos and bios can be found here.

“CKCA continues to evolve as the national voice for the industry. The CKCA Board are committed to representing the interests of the membership. We believe the Canadian industry is innovative and embraces a skilled and talented workforce that is an integral part of the Canadian housing industry. We are proud of what we do, and we love what we do. As your newly appointed President, I look forward to continuing the amazing work that my colleague, Pete Fournier has done to lead this organization and I look forward to working with Luke Elias, Vice-President and the Board on the many important initiatives we have underway that support our industry.” – Amrita Bhogal, CKCA Presiden

The CKCA National Forum will be held October 2 – October 4 in Winnipeg, MB. Registration opens this summer.

CKCA established in 1968, is a national trade association representing the kitchen cabinet industry in Canada. CKCA works to inspire progress and innovation in the industry, by promoting excellence, facilitating continuous improvement and working to ensure high standards for design and manufacturing are upheld.

For more information:

Sandra Wood, CKCA Executive Director

sandra@ckca.ca