CKCA Members Elect 2021/2022 Board of Directors

The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association held its 2021 annual meeting on Wednesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. (EDT) via Zoom. Members voted to elect by acclamation the board of directors for 2021/2022. Immediately following the AGM, the newly elected board then reappointed the executive officers. We’re pleased to provide the following update:

Continuing in their positions and reappointed to the executive committee:

Directors:

CKCA would also like to acknowledge and sincerely thank departing board members who have given so much to help move the organization forward.

CKCA president, Heidi Boudreault, says, “CKCA is excited to continue the work we’ve been doing on behalf of our industry. We were thrilled to have new candidates step forward, especially given how busy our industry is these days. These new board members bring a range of skills and perspectives that’ll help the association continue the work to share ideas and best practices, but also to help us move the dial on some critical issues facing our industry. Now more than ever, it’s important our industry comes together and leverages CKCA as its trade association. The more members we have, the stronger we can be.”

CKCA also welcomed members to the National Forum held just before the AGM. Through CKCA’s continued partnerships with both CME and CFIB, they welcomed key industry influencers with the ear of government, Dennis Darby, president of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Association, and Dan Kelly, president, Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Attendees were given important updates on what’s happening on a national level in manufacturing and business across Canada and how CME and CFIB continue to talk to government to ensure industry in Canada is being heard. They identified key challenges and insights to help prepare our industry for the future, noting various trends that are already having an impact and new trends that showed attendees what to expect next.

CKCA’s partnerships with both organizations allow CKCA to expand its reach and leverage strong channels to push forward issues facing our sector. These two organizations demonstrate there’s strength in numbers.

CKCA members will watch the National Forum presentation “on demand” and view the valuable industry data both organizations shared.