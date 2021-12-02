ChopValue: Sticking to innovation 

From dinner plates to showrooms, ChopValue is giving chopsticks a second life. Established in 2016, the woodworking trailblazer has built a Canada-wide business by repurposing used chopsticks into a range of sustainable home products. We chatted with Allison Lee, ChopValue’s marketing manager, to learn more.

Take us to the beginning. What inspired you to base your creations on chopsticks?

I have a background in wood engineering from Germany and was pursuing a Ph.D. in structural bamboo composites in Vancouver, where I had the eye-opening moment connecting the chopsticks I ate dinner with to the vast amount of under-utilized resources. I had been trying to implement a regional program to tackle urban wood waste on a larger scale within the rapidly changing and wasteful housing market, but it fell on deaf ears. At the time, it was a problem too big to capture or appropriately develop a way to tackle this responsibility.

I thought the humble little chopstick was a more relatable resource to show how to build a viable business simply from a resource efficiency perspective. ChopValue was founded in 2016 to prove just that. Since then, ChopValue has recycled over 46 million chopsticks, transforming them into minimalistic, sustainable home and office products built to last.

Where do you source your chopsticks from?

We partner with restaurants, businesses, hotels, residential properties, casinos; you name it. If they have chopsticks, we’ll collect them!

Can you take us through that process?

Naturally, it begins with the collection. Our collection driver plans the most efficient route to stop by each recycling partner and then brings these chopsticks back to our local microfactory. Here, we begin the sorting. Anything that isn’t chopsticks is removed by hand in our proprietary shaker table.

The next step is resination. For this stage, we coat our chopsticks in a non-toxic and water-based resin free of urea and formaldehyde. The coating is a non-toxic and environmentally friendly alternative to the current resins used in the industry, allowing us to manufacture VOC-free products.

After resignation comes drying and pressing. The coated materials are treated to high heat in an oven for several hours and then processed into tiles by our hydraulic press. We must sterilize the chopsticks to create our tiles.

The last stage is manufacturing. Here is where the pressed tiles become the foundation for creating our beautiful and sustainable solutions, all engineered to last. We manufacture daily essentials such as homeware, furniture, and decor, which can be purchased on our website. Still, we also work with customers on custom projects, such as wall panelling, staircase components, and shelving.

What are some of your most surprising products? The ones that make people go, “You made that from chopsticks?”

Honestly, customers are surprised that any of our products are made from chopsticks. This year, though, certain items such as our height-adjustable desks and wall decor have done incredibly well because of the work-from-home trend.

How does this process play into your overall company philosophy?

ChopValue’s goal is to accelerate our positive environmental impact by making the circular economy the norm and minimizing the company’s carbon footprint by being as local as possible to our consumers. We use franchising as a strategic tool, working within a well-established system to grow with value-aligned people and empower communities to have their own ChopValue Microfactories while creating new local job opportunities. We are committed to making a difference globally, and together with our franchise partners, we’re setting a new standard for local manufacturing.

How has the market responded to your sustainable concept?

Our team has experienced tremendous growth during our first year of franchising despite COVID, with 38 microfactories in development globally. In 2022, we will accelerate our growth by continuing to maximize our current success in finding community leaders who want to create a tangible, positive impact while providing employment opportunities for a more sustainable future.