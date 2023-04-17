ChopValue Celebrates Two Significant Business Milestones

ChopValue, the Vancouver-based sustainable company manufacturing products from recycled chopsticks, marked two milestones early this April. The business transformed its 100 millionth chopstick into new wood-based products and finalized a $7.7 million growth funding to expand its micro-factory network and support the circular economy. Since its 2016 inception, ChopValue has witnessed its business flourish in a number of ways, from the development of over 150 jobs across six countries to the storing of 136,000+kg of carbon into new products from excess, recycled wood material collected by more than 1,700 restaurant partners.

“ChopValue’s innovative approach to circular manufacturing, which has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the manufacturing industry, is a vision that’s coming to life and has tremendous potential for positive impact,” said Andy Burt, one of ChopValue’s strategic growth partners. This past year, the business signed Strategic Growth Agreements for market access in Japan, Singapore, Central Europe, and the United States.

The success ChopValue achieved through their micro-factory network has begun allowing them to serve B2B clients across various industries and projects including multi-restaurant buildouts. The $7.7 million growth funding was led by technology entrepreneurs with an eye on the Asia Pacific and European markets. The fund will be allocated towards expanding ChopValue operations, developing new products, increasing projection, and serving the B2B clientele more effectively. Felix Böck, the CEO and founder of ChopValue, credits his team’s understanding of the importance of the circular economy and hope’s that a “decentralized microfactory approach that uses local resources for local production to meet local demand will also give a reason to rethink globalized supply chains.”

ChopValue has a network across the world of corporate and franchise microfactories and through this, is able to manufacture and distribute within local communities. Through their commitment to expanding their network of microfactories even further, ChopValue is further prioritizing sustainability for their company. As the world’s first circular economy franchise, the business is committed to redefining the term “waste” to “resource”.