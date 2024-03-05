ChopValue Announces Grand Opening of its Corporate Microfactory in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC – February 27, 2024 – ChopValue, the leading micro-manufacturer for circular furniture solutions, proudly announces the opening of its newest Microfactory in Toronto. This addition enhances the company’s ability to cater to larger clients from coast to coast across Canada, marking it the fifth operational location in the country and contributing to ChopValue’s global network of more than 80 Microfactories currently in development.

The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, a newly established law in 2021, showcases the country’s dedication to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. While the focus on reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by corporations and businesses has gained momentum, scope 3 emissions have often been overlooked. “After relocating to Canada about a decade ago, I witnessed the gap between policies and practical action,” shared Felix Böck, Founder and CEO of ChopValue. “One of my motivations is to use our model as a concrete example of turning ideals into real change and our new Microfactory in Toronto represents our dedication to expand responsibly, leading by example in a way that’s truly impactful to local communities.”

As ChopValue empowers businesses to make significant progress in reducing their scope 3 emissions, the company has experienced a surge in partnerships, driving a heightened demand for sustainable performance furniture solutions. The need to increase production capacity prompted the calculated decision to establish additional operations in Toronto, positioning the company strategically in key markets on both the west and east coasts of Canada. With the hardworking local community rapidly expanding a roster of collection partners to maximize their impact of waste to resource, ChopValue Toronto has already enlisted the support of 113 restaurants and diverted 4,135,166 chopsticks from the landfill during its launch period.

“As we open our newest Microfactory in Toronto, we are not just expanding our footprint; we are deepening our commitment to transforming urban waste streams into valuable products,” Böck says. “Together, with our growing network of partners and clients, we are using business as a force for good to create the new standard for responsible manufacturing.”

ChopValue Toronto is poised to drive circular innovation forward while creating a positive impact in its neighborhoods. With a focus on quality, design, and environmental responsibility, ChopValue continues to lead the way in the sustainable manufacturing landscape.