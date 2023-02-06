ChopValue Announced Development of Ontario Flagship Shop

On January 26, ChopValue, a Vancouver-based sustainable business committed to redefining the term “waste” to “resource” through recycled chopsticks recently announced a new Ontario corporate office and flagship location. Partnering with Andy Burt, strategic growth partner, the move will mark a notable achievement for ChopValue as the enterprise has expressed its commitment to expand its sustainable manufacturing policies across Canada and America to continue making a positive impact on the environment.

Acclaimed as the world’s first circular economy franchise, ChopValue has recycled and transformed over 92 million chopsticks into solid wood office furniture, home decor and kitchen products, and even gaming accessories. The business is intent on developing a fastidious process that manufactures innovative, modern, and optimal wood-based products from a dependable resource. Each chopstick they use is defect and issue-free which makes them ideal as an engineered material for longevity and circularity. During their first year as a B Corp, ChopValue was awarded “Best for the World: Environment” for their pragmatic approach to revolutionizing the global economy for all communities and the planet.

Burt brings his passion for the environment and the outdoors in this partnership and his successful Niagara-based company, Jadon Outdoors which has partnered with prominent retailers including Tim Hortons, Home Depot, and Lowes. “The team that Felix has assembled and the exceptional drive and leadership that he fuels the company with is contagious, and there is no doubt in my mind that ChopValue will soon be a common name in communities worldwide,” said Burt.

The alliance between Burt and ChopValue will bring inventive, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly solutions to the market. “Our team values partnerships built on these connections. We’re excited to invest in the Ontario market, signalling our belief in the potential to convert “waste streams” into “resources” for new products. Our franchise partner in Toronto East, Scott Anderson, has already made a significant impact within his local community recycling 1,531,787 chopsticks to date. We look forward to building on that success with an additional corporate presence, creating collaborations and growth opportunities for everyone involved,” notes Felix Böck, founder and CEO of ChopValue.

The new Ontario location will support ChopValue’s national partners from coast to coast and accelerate the enterprise’s mission towards a circular economy. The business sources, manufactures and employs within local, Canadian communities.