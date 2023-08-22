ChopValue and McDonald’s Collaborate for Sustainable Dining Experience

ChopValue, in partnership with McDonald’s, is leading the way in sustainability by transforming discarded chopsticks into remarkable interior designs. The venture has outfitted three pilot restaurants across Canada with eco-friendly tabletops and wall accents, with the King George Blvd location in Surrey being the second location chosen for this innovative initiative. The recent transformation of 63,735 chopsticks from Surrey’s restaurant community into an exquisite table, saving an impressive 3,101 kg of CO2 emissions compared to conventional materials, showcases the effectiveness of this approach.

North America imports 40 to 50 billion pairs of chopsticks each year. Typically crafted from bamboo and primarily sourced from China, this massive influx of chopsticks has a considerable carbon footprint due to overseas transportation. Tragically, most of these chopsticks are discarded after single use, resulting in significant amounts of potentially valuable bamboo ending up in landfills. Canadian company ChopValue aims to counter this wasteful trend.

ChopValue’s innovative approach, coined as “Urban Harvesting,” involves repurposing wood from discarded chopsticks. These resources are collected from various recycling partners, including restaurant chains, school cafeterias, universities, and corporate offices. Recycling partners are provided with dedicated wood/bamboo recycling bins, which are regularly collected. The reclaimed chopsticks are then sent to local microfactories for transformation into second-life products.

The transformation process involves dipping chopsticks into an environmentally friendly water-based resin. After baking at high temperatures to activate the resin and disinfect the material, a specific weight of material is prepared, which is then densified through heat, steam, and pressure. This results in durable and versatile modular tiles that serve as the foundation for a range of sustainable solutions, designed to minimize waste. Notably, the off-cuts from manufacturing are repurposed into various products, including keychains and zero waste tables.

ChopValue’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in their status as the world’s first circular economy franchise. Having repurposed over 92 million chopsticks into various wood-based products, the company exemplifies a practical approach to redefining waste as a valuable resource. The company’s dedication has been recognized, as evidenced by their “Best for the World: Environment” award during their first year as a B Corp.