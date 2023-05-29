CHBA Best Custom Kitchen Design Awards

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) holds its annual awards for housing excellence to honour design and development in Canadian homes. One of the most exciting categories in the competition is the ‘Best Custom Kitchen’ which recognizes quality and creativity in kitchen design. This year, five Canadian businesses were honoured for their elite kitchen design concepts. This included New Brunswick’s New View Designs by Laurie Cole Inc., British Columbia’s Smithwood Builders Inc., and Lacey Construction, Ontario’s Halcyon Homes, and Vancouver’s Artiman Design + Build.

Canadian Custom Kitchen Awards

New View Designs by Laurie Cole Inc.’s ‘The Sago’

The Sago is the New Brunswick housing development company’s open-concept kitchen design. New View Designs project was awarded for its detailed black iron floating cabinets that match well with its iron aluster staircase. The company’s team hand-picked the stones for the kitchen’s whitewashed backsplash. The built-in banquette opens to a great room for entertaining guests.

New View Designs was founded by Laurie Cole in 2007 and offers in-house design solutions and curation. The company previously won in this category for its ‘Sequoia’ kitchen design in 2022 for the ‘Best New Kitchen Award’.

British Columbia’s Smithwood Builders Inc.’s ‘Black is The New Black’

North Vancouver’s Smithwood Builders ‘Black is The New Black’ custom kitchen design emphasized minimalism. The kitchen concept was kept linear with open concept planning, warm woods, and large windows that open to the backyard. The kitchen designers wanted to highlight the project’s raw appeal with its concrete floors, quartz countertops, and metal stair rails. The design was created by architect Imu Chan of Fountain Studio of Ark and it was Chan’s prerogative to maintain a bare-bones and modernized style.

Lacey Construction’s ‘Fit for a Ferrari’

The British Columbia company, Lacey Construction’s ‘Fit for a Ferrari’ farmhouse-styled kitchen design was recognized for its simplicity and style. The business considers the kitchen to be “where all the magic happens” and is designed to be multi-functional that make the most of its space. Equipped with custom wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink, a walk-in pantry, and a large nine-foot island suitable for multiple guests.

Halcyon Home’s ‘Minimalist Bliss’

London, Ontario’s Halcyon Homes’ minimalist kitchen design was focused on enhancing the living space with timeless style. The contemporary kitchen style blends elements of tradition to create calm, balanced elements. The dark tones of the kitchen and light hardwood flooring contrast well between light and dark.

Artiman Design + Build’s ‘Serenity’

West Vancouver’s Artiman Design + Build’s ‘Serenity’ project awarded the company $200,000 for its incredible design. The kitchen was completed with vaulted ceilings and strong colonial detailing throughout. It had oak pillars, railings, and archways which became a focal point. Inspired by European designs, the kitchen is serene with the linear quality of the cabinetry and full-depth upper cabinets and recessed cabinets. The light wood cabinetry details add warmth while the white cabinets mixed with the light countertops emphasize a sense of airiness.