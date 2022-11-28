Chaulk Woodworking plans to double its sales

The cabinetmaker Chaulk Woodworking, located in cottage country north of Toronto, is eyeing triple-digit revenue growth over the next two years through a network of dealers and contractors to carry its expanded product line into new markets and an e-commerce website for online, retail shopping.

“In year one, we’re hoping to hit $2.5 million in sales and in the second year to be between $3 million and $4 million,” said Trevor Chaulk, co-owner at Chaulk Woodworking, in an interview with Wood Industry. “Beyond that, our building will not be able to handle the capacity.”

Chaulk, who owns the cabinet-making business with his wife Angela Chaulk, has already grown the business more than tenfold since it first started 14 years ago, in 2009, in his father-in-law’s garage. Using the same basic tools as any do-it-yourselfer – including a Mastercraft table saw from Canadian Tire – Chaulk got his start making cedar log furniture: tables, chairs and, later, stairs.

“I would try to run the planner in the middle of the day to not wake up the neighbours in the middle of the night,” he said. “I had to borrow $5,000 to buy an old, used pick-up truck and a few thousand dollars’ worth of tools.”

That first year, the business brought in only $44,000. But it was a start. Within three years, the small woodworking business had moved into a 3,000-square-foot location and switched to making cabinets. Things were picking up.

Then, the flood of 2013 hit. As water overflowed the banks of the Trent Severn Waterway, businesses and homes in Minden flooded and Ontario declared a state of emergency.

“That flood probably cost us about $500,000 in losses,” said Chaulk.

When the flood hit, Chaulk Woodworking had 12 kitchens to do, about $200,000 in pending orders, and so Chaulk quickly moved the company into its current location, put a pause on taking new orders, and got to work taking care of his existing customers.

“The last year before the flood, we were at about $180,000 in sales. This year, we’re at about $2 million in sales. So, we’ve grown about 10 times,” he said.

Despite Chaulk Woodworking’s steadily-increasing sales, though, the start-up was not showing a corresponding growth in profits in 2018 and so Chaulk turned to a more experienced professional in the business, Avondale Kitchens’ Jim Lawrence, for advice.

“That opened a lot of doors for us because we saw a lot of things that we were doing badly that we could do better,” said Chaulk. “It was about our processes, how we were managing our people, how we do things.”

Now in a 9,000-square-foot facility, Chaulk Woodworking produces kitchen cabinets in as little as two weeks, a turnaround unmatched by its direct competitors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaulk got ahead of supply chain troubles by ordering material well in advance, stocking it, and then streamlining his product line. “We were quite successful during that time because we were faster than everyone else,” he said. “Low to middle range cabinets were better for us than higher-end and custom cabinet making.”

In addition to its longstanding Signature series of painted, medium-density fibreboard (MDF) cabinets, Chaulk Woodworking has since also launched a Streamline series of vinyl-wrapped shaker cabinet doors with a super-matt finish and, two months ago, expanded with a Sleekline series of lacquered melamine doors.

The company is producing about 100 kitchens a year to homes and businesses within an 80-km radius. In the coming months, Chaulk Woodworking is planning to expand again by reaching out to new markets both inside and outside its current territory.

The first step of that growth strategy is to set up a network of contractors who will get dealer pricing based on the amount volume they order. Those discounts are expected to range from 10 to 35 per cent off the retail pricing.

Chaulk also wants to set up a dealer network outside his current territory and move Chaulk Woodworking away from installing cabinets and towards the manufacturing side of things. The last piece of the puzzle for the company’s two-year growth strategy is e-commerce.

Early in the new year, Chaulk Woodworking is going to unveil a new website to allow customers to create their own cabinets and buy them online. The new e-commerce website will also offer up modular desks, TV entertainment centres, and bar, laundry and garage cabinetry.

“It’s going to come pre-assembled,” said Chaulk. “Once an order comes in, it will be shipped, ideally in 72 hours. That’s the goal.”