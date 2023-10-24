Champoux Homes Joins Hands with Habitat for Humanity in Historic Modular Home Project

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North (HFHOGN) and its Magnetawan Chapter have embarked on a game-changing journey in the realm of affordable housing. This initiative marked the construction of their first modular home, a major step in affordable and efficient housing solutions. What makes this project even more special is its collaboration with Champoux Homes from Quebec.

Champoux Homes has a business legacy spanning over 55 years and a specialization in high-quality, energy-efficient prefab homes tailored for Northern regions. Their dedication to pioneering efforts was evident when they established a home manufacturing plant back in the 1970s. Today, their expertise has extended across regions like Ontario and Abitibi-Témiscamingue with an adept team of 50 expert employees.

The project’s location, 173 South St. in Magnetawan, became a beacon of community involvement and collective effort. The Municipality of Magnetawan, recognizing the relentless efforts of the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity’s Magnetawan Chapter, generously donated land for this innovative build. Mayor Sam Dunnett applauded their dedication, emphasizing their endless hours of fundraising and coordination with benevolent contractors.

Jason Smith, the Sales Manager at Champoux Homes, highlighted the significance of this collaboration. He remarked, “Champoux Homes is proud to partner with HFHOGN Magnetawan on their first of what we hope to be many modular builds. Utilizing the skills and experience Champoux Homes has to offer, this build represents the future of affordable, efficient construction.”

Mark Langford, the chapter construction chair, expressed his unwavering faith in Champoux Homes, praising their impeccable workmanship and high-quality designs. He shared, “Champoux has gone above and beyond to ensure that the home meets all the criteria of an accessible, efficient home. We know this home will be everything a family needs.”

Looking to the future, Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of HFHOGN, acknowledged the indispensable financial support and in-kind contributions from donors, community backing, and the Magnetawan Chapter’s volunteers. She emphasized, “This is just the beginning. I know the chapter has plans to build more badly needed affordable housing. With the ongoing support of the local community, we know they can do it.”