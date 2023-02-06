CFIB Released Its 13th Annual Red Tape Report Card For Regulatory Performance

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released its 2023 Annual Red Tape Report Card for Red Tape Awareness Week. The CFIB grades three prominent areas of regulatory performance including accountability, burden, and political priority. Based on this guideline, the Canadian governments with the highest-ranking scores are determined to have a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory budget and burden and are making practical actions to reduce their red tape.

Red tape grades consider regulatory accountability the most significant. Most provinces have a form of regulatory documents, budgeting, and measurement in place. This section of the report represents 40 percent of a government’s overall grade. Regulatory burden measures as data and can be used to compare jurisdictions. This also counts as 40 percent of the complete grade.

Jurisdiction Regulatory

accountability

(40%) Regulatory

burden

(40%) Political

priority

(20%) Overall score and grade Alberta 8.9 A- 8.4 B+ 9.5 A 8.8 A- Ontario 8.8 A- 7.8 B 9.5 A 8.5 B+ British Columbia 8.9 A- 8.8 A- 7.0 C 8.5 B+ Nova Scotia 8.8 A- 7.6 B- 9.0 A 8.4 B+ Manitoba 8.8 A- 8.3 B+ 7.5 B- 8.3 B+ Quebec 8.8 A- 7.4 C+ 9.0 A 8.3 B+ Saskatchewan 8.0 B 7.9 B 7.0 C 7.8 B Federal 6.9 C 6.2 C- 7.5 B- 6.7 C Prince Edward Island 6.3 C- 6.7 C 6.0 C- 6.4 C- New Brunswick 4.3 F 5.8 D 7.0 C 5.4 D Newfoundland and Labrador 3.0 F 3.9 F 1.5 F 3.0 F

Political priority is a new aspect of the red tape grades and indicates how much work the government needs to accomplish to prove a reduction and regulatory modernization as absolute priorities. This regulatory performance represents 20% of the overall grade.

The 2023 Red Tape Report Card marked Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia as high-ranking with “A” level grades. Whereas, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. received the lowest grades in the nation.

CFIB is Canada’s largest association serving SMEs with 95,000 members across various industries and regions. The purpose of the CFIB is to expand small enterprises’ opportunities to succeed by promoting policy change at every level of government, offering valuable advice, and negotiating practical savings.

“Governments do three main things: tax, spend, and regulate. There’s plenty of measurement and accountability on the fiscal side, but too little on the regulatory side,” said Laura Jones, CFIB executive vice president. “That is why CFIB started grading governments 13 years ago. Since then, governments have made significant progress, but more work needs to be done to ensure governments are not only measuring and reporting their regulatory counts but also reducing the overall burden.”