The CF 741 is part of The Felder Group’s five-function combination machines product line for woodworking. It performs multiple functions: sawing, planing, spindle moulding, mortising, and tenoning. The machine has a tiltable saw unit, a planing width of up to 410 mm, and a maximum cutting height of 125 mm. It also features a digital display for setting the machine’s functions and a multi-position fence for accurate cutting.